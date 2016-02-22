FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 23, 2016 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G DeMar DeRozan had 21 points Sunday.

F Patrick Patterson had 11 points with eight rebounds Sunday.

C Jonas Valanciunas scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Sunday to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 98-85. It was his team-leading 13th double-double of the season and his second in a row. He has scored in double figures in each of his past seven games, including 25 points in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday when he also had 12 rebounds, and has averaged 14.3 points in those games.

G Kyle Lowry added 18 points and seven assists for the Raptors (36-18), who had lost their previous two games.

