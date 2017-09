C Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Raptors in a 114-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

F Terrence Ross was ejected when he was assessed a double technical foul after a personal-foul call with 1:48 to play in the third quarter Wednesday. Ross had nine points against the Timberwolves.

G Kyle Lowry scored 21 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto into a 104-101 lead over Minnesota with 3:26 to play Wednesday.