F Jason Thompson was officially signed by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Thompson was recently waived by the Golden State Warriors when the Warriors signed Anderson Varejao. The 29-year-old, 6-foot-11 Thompson averaged 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing in 28 games for the Warriors this season. His best season was 2009-2010 when he averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings.