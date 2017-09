C Alexis Ajinca has a fractured sternum after he took an elbow to the chest in a 100-95 loss at Houston on Wednesday night and is out indefinitely. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said the freak injury is just the latest of an inexplicable injury situation. “Not in the 27 years I’ve been in the league and not in the 11 years I was in college as a coach,” Gentry said. “It’s been a very frustrating year.”