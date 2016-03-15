FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 16, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jonas Valanciunas left in the first quarter with a left hand injury. X-rays were negative, and coach Dwane Casey said the center is fine.

F Terrence Ross was just 1-for-4 from the field Monday, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and did not get to the free-throw line, finishing with three points in 18 minutes, well short of his 9.4-point average.

G Kyle Lowry led the way for the Raptors with a game-high 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists Monday in a loss to Chicago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.