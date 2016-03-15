Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

C Jonas Valanciunas left in the first quarter with a left hand injury. X-rays were negative, and coach Dwane Casey said the center is fine.

C Jonas Valanciunas sat out Tuesday at Milwaukee after sustaining a left hand injury Monday against Chicago.

F Terrence Ross was just 1-for-4 from the field Monday, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and did not get to the free-throw line, finishing with three points in 18 minutes, well short of his 9.4-point average.

G Kyle Lowry led the way for the Raptors with a game-high 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists Monday in a loss to Chicago.