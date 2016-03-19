Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F James Johnson missed his second game due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. G Norman Powell made his third consecutive start, as a result.nkle.

C Jonas Valanciunas (left hand contusion) was active Friday after missing two games.

F Luis Scola had the best first quarter of his career on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. The 35-year-old Argentinian had a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Scola also went 3-for-4 from 3-point range. His 17 points was a career-high for points in the first quarter of a game.