Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 14, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll played 20:42 in his first appearance before the home crowd after missing 41 games following right knee surgery. He had eight points, six rebounds and two assists Tuesday against the 76ers. “The main thing with him is getting his conditioning and game speed,” coach Dwane Casey said. “We’ll see how his body reacts to the work tonight ... but he did a good job.”

C Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto beat Philadelphia on Tuesday.

G Kyle Lowry was just 4-for-13 from the field and did not make it to the free-throw line while scoring 11 points in 26 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers. He was 3-for-8 from 3-point range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
