#US NBA
April 23, 2016 / 10:13 PM / a year ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll scored 17 points for Toronto in a Game 3 win at Indiana on Thursday.

G DeMar DeRozan had 21 points Thursday in the Raptors’ Game 3 win at Indiana. Through three games, DeRozan is averaging 15 points while shooting 30.4 percent (17-for-56).

C Jonas Valanciunas had 14 rebounds to go with nine points Thursday in Toronto’s Game 3 victory against Indiana. He is averaging an NBA-leading 16 rebounds per game in the postseason.

G/F Terrence Ross was listed as questionable on Thursday night because of the NBA’s concussion protocol. He played, scoring five points in 10 minutes.

G Kyle Lowry had 21 points and eight assists Thursday in the Raptors’ Game 3 win at Indiana. Through three games, Lowry is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 31.9 percent from the field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
