May 6, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G DeMar DeRozan wore a wrap Thursday night on his right thumb, which he sprained late in Game 1. However, he still started against Atlanta.

G DeMar DeRozan, who had his right thumb taped up after jamming it in Game 1, shot an uncharacteristically low 2-for-8 from the foul line. He finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

G Kyle Lowry continues to struggle even as the Raptors are winning. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native, who is averaging 13 points and shooting 30 percent from the field this postseason, went 7-for-22 from the field and scored 18 points Thursday as Toronto earned an overtime victory against the Heat in Game 2.

