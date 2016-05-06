Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G DeMar DeRozan wore a wrap Thursday night on his right thumb, which he sprained late in Game 1. However, he still started against Atlanta.

G DeMar DeRozan, who had his right thumb taped up after jamming it in Game 1, shot an uncharacteristically low 2-for-8 from the foul line. He finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

G Kyle Lowry continues to struggle even as the Raptors are winning. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native, who is averaging 13 points and shooting 30 percent from the field this postseason, went 7-for-22 from the field and scored 18 points Thursday as Toronto earned an overtime victory against the Heat in Game 2.