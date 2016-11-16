Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F DeMarre Carroll did not play for the second game in a row Tuesday as he continues to come back from right knee surgery.

SG DeMar DeRozan was held to 26 points, failing to score 30 points for only the second time this season. "He is mature," coach Dwane Casey said. "He's a man now, as opposed to a kid getting beat up in those situations, and the officials respect him now; whereas, three or four years ago they probably would let the veterans get away with a lot of stuff. The game has slowed down for him, and I see that as being the biggest change for him."

PG Kyle Lowry, who had 28 points and nine assists Tuesday, said he took no solace in being a tough opponent for the Cavaliers. "I'm not encouraged by any loss," Lowry said. "We want to win every single game."