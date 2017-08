SG DeMar DeRozan, the NBA's leading scorer, was held to a season-worst 12 points. DeRozan's previous low was a 23-point effort against the Kings on Nov. 6.

C Jonas Valanciunas and PG Kyle Lowry each scored 23 points for the Raptors. Valanciunas added 14 rebounds.

PG Kyle Lowry and C Jonas Valanciunas each scored 23 points for the Raptors, but Lowry missed the last of three free-throw attempts with 26.2 seconds left to keep Toronto down 102-99.