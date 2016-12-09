Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G DeMar DeRozan, who had nine points in the final quarter, finished with 27 points as the Raptors completed a 5-1 homestand with a 124-110 victory Thursday.

C Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 10 rebounds Thursday.

G Cory Joseph contributed 12 points off the bench for the Raptors (15-7) .

G Kyle Lowry had 25 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and 11 assists for the Raptors and completed a four-point play on a 3-point shot and a free throw with 7:17 to play in the game that gave Toronto a six-point lead.