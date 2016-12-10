FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
December 10, 2016

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Norman Powell, who starts when DeMarre Carroll sits on the back end of a back-to-back, added 20 points Friday. Powell, averaging 3.4 points per game off the bench, is at 15.6 as a starter.

G DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, 16 after halftime in a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

FJared Sullinger still hasn't played a game for the Raptors, his new team, because of foot surgery.

G Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 34 points, 21 in the second half in a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lowry iced the game with five free throws in the final 30.6 seconds.

