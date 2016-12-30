Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F DeMarre Carroll started the second contest of back-to-back games Thursday but played only 19 minutes -- six in the second half. He scored two points. Carroll, returning from offseason knee surgery, sat the last time the Raptors played the second of back-to-back games Dec. 9 against Boston.

G DeMar DeRozan and G Kyle Lowry had 24 points apiece for the Raptors in a loss at Phoenix on Thursday.

F Patrick Patterson sustained a knee injury in the final moments of the first quarter and played only two minutes thereafter Thursday at Phoenix, finishing with zero points after going 0 of 3 from the field. He said he was limited in "rushing, jumping, pushing off it and stopping. Just everything."

