8 months ago
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#US NBA
December 31, 2016 / 7:33 AM / 8 months ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll started the second contest of back-to-back games Thursday but played only 19 minutes -- six in the second half. He scored two points. Carroll, returning from offseason knee surgery, sat the last time the Raptors played the second of back-to-back games Dec. 9 against Boston.

G DeMar DeRozan and G Kyle Lowry had 24 points apiece for the Raptors in a loss at Phoenix on Thursday.

F Patrick Patterson sustained a knee injury in the final moments of the first quarter and played only two minutes thereafter Thursday at Phoenix, finishing with zero points after going 0 of 3 from the field. He said he was limited in "rushing, jumping, pushing off it and stopping. Just everything."

G Kyle Lowry and G DeMar DeRozan had 24 points apiece for the Raptors in a loss at Phoenix on Thursday.

