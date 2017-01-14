Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

C Lucas Nogueira replaced F Patrick Patterson in the Raptors' starting lineup.

F DeMarre Carroll added 18 points and 11 boards Friday.

G DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 28 points and added four rebounds and two assists for Toronto, which shot 53.6 percent from the floor.

F Patrick Patterson missed Friday's game as he continues to recover from a left knee injury, which previously sidelined him for four games. Coach Dwane Casey called Patterson's absence precautionary.

G Cory Joseph went 7 of 7 from the field while adding 16 points and seven assists off the bench.

G Kyle Lowry chipped in 20 points, six assists and six rebounds Friday.