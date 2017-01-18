Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F Lucas Nogueira (blurred vision) started but did not play after halftime. He finished with three points in seven minutes. Nogueira’s absence created the opportunity for Pascal Siakam, who was a plus-14 in 14:43 in the second half.

G DeMar DeRozan turned in a streaky shooting night but still led the Raptors with 36 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday at Brooklyn. He shot 13 of 28 and missed 10 shots in a row during the first half but surpassed 20 points for the 13th straight game and compiled his 20th 30-point game of the season.

F Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) was listed as questionable Tuesday but did not play. Patterson sat for the seventh time in nine games and has played 42:59 since initially getting hurt Dec. 29 at Phoenix.

G Cory Joseph, subbing for a resting Kyle Lowry, scored a career-high 33 points, leading the Raptors to a 119-109 victory over the Nets on Tuesday. Joseph’s previous career high was 20 points for the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 28, 2014 at New Orleans. He shot 15 of 22 from the floor Tuesday in his fifth start with the Raptors and 48th overall. “Sometimes necessity is the best teacher,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “He knew Kyle Lowry wasn’t out there. When DeMar DeRozan goes out of the game, he knows he has to produce and he did.”

G Kyle Lowry, who leads the Eastern Conference with 1,487 minutes this season, did not play for the first time this season. The Raptors announced shortly before the opening tip Tuesday at Brooklyn that Lowry was resting some bumps and bruises to ensure he can play in his native Philadelphia on Wednesday.