7 months ago
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 26, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 7 months ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G DeMar DeRozan (sprained right ankle) did not play Tuesday and will miss at least two games after being injured during the loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated on Friday. He is averaging a team-leading 27.9 points per game.

F Patrick Patterson (strained left knee) returned to action Tuesday and scored 12 points in 21 minutes against the Spurs. He had missed six games in a row and 10 of the past 12 since being injured Dec. 29.

C Jonas Valanciunas chipped in with nine points and 13 rebounds in the Raptors' loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

G Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 30 points in a loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

