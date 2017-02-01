FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 3:50 AM / 7 months ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G DeMar DeRozan did not suit up on Tuesday against New Orleans and will not play Wednesday in Boston. DeRozan returned to the lineup Sunday and scored 22 points in the loss to the Orlando Magic after missing three games with a sprained right ankle. Raptors coach Dwane Casey said there was some swelling after the game Sunday, and DeRozan will be sidelined for the next two games as a precaution.

C Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Raptors' overtime win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

G Kyle Lowry made a 21-foot step-back jumper with 4.3 seconds to play in OT, and it was the difference in Toronto's 108-106 victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday night. Lowry finished with 33 points and 10 assists as the Raptors won for only the second time in their past eight games.

