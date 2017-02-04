SG DeMar DeRozan missed his sixth game in the last seven on Friday night with an injured ankle. Norman Powell started in his place.

PG Kyle Lowry is two 3-pointers shy of Morris Peterson's franchise record of 801 career 3-pointers. Lowry is a career 42.7 percent 3-point shooter and has reached that mark in just five seasons while Peterson needed seven. Coach Dwane Casey said that is both a sign of Lowry's 3-point acumen and a sign of the times as the league has seen the 3-point shot grow in importance.