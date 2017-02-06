F Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) did not play Sunday. It was 11th game he missed due to various left knee ailments.

C Jonas Valanciunas led the Raptors with 22 points and played effective defense on Brooklyn's Brook Lopez on Sunday. Valanciunas made 9 of 17 shots, highlighting his fifth game with at least 20 points by getting four dunks.

G Kyle Lowry recorded his ninth career triple-double Sunday despite feeling under the weather in the Raptors' 103-95 victory over the Nets. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists despite shooting just 5 of 13 from the floor.