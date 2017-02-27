SG DeMar DeRozan was at it again Sunday night, scoring 33 points as the Raptors held off the stubborn Portland Trail Blazers for a 112-106 victory. DeRozan had a career-best 43 points Friday in a win over the Boston Celtics.

C Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 points Sunday.

G Kyle Lowry (right wrist) missed his second straight game and is listed as day-to-day. He was injured Feb. 15 in the win over the Charlotte Hornets, but played in the All-Star Game. He was a late scratch Friday before the win over the Boston Celtics. Tests came back clean and the swelling is subsiding.

F Serge Ibaka scored and grabbed 10 rebounds for Toronto (35-24).