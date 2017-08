F Norman Powell scored 14 of his 21 points in the final period for the Raptors (37-25)

Sg DeMar DeRozan had 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors exacted revenge with a 114-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

G Cory Joseph had 15 points for the Raptors.

F Serge Ibaka scored 14 points for Toronto.