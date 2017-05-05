PG Kyle Lowry sat out Thursday's practice with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to play in Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second-round series, the team announced. Lowry sustained the injury after colliding with a teammate in the second half of Wednesday's 125-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The three-time All-Star briefly returned to the contest before ultimately being shut down as the Cavaliers took control of the game en route to claiming a 2-0 series lead.