Preview: Raptors at Rockets

The formula for beating the Houston Rockets is becoming clear - grab the lead and then watch them beat themselves at the free-throw line. The Rockets will look to snap a two-game slide when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Dwight Howard’s series of misses at the line allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to steal a 99-98 win on Thursday, and Houston struggled to 17-for-27 from the line in a loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Howard was the main culprit again with a 5-for-11 effort from the line against the Clippers but a bigger worry cropped up with the health of James Harden. The All-Star guard is playing through a foot injury and is 13-for-39 from the field in the last two games. The Raptors are coming off a dominating 115-91 victory over the lowly Utah Jazz but are still searching for some consistency from Rudy Gay.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (3-4): Gay is shooting 37.4 percent from the floor and followed up a 30-point effort against one of the best defensive teams in the Indiana Pacers with just 11 on 5-of-11 shooting against the Jazz. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point plateau only three times in his first 40 games since joining Toronto from the Memphis Grizzlies last season. DeMar DeRozan is struggling to pick up the slack and is just 12-for-45 from the field over the last three games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (4-3): Houston is shooting 68.8 percent from the line as a team, low-lighted by Howard’s 49.3 percent. Coach Kevin McHale blamed two missed free throws for turning Saturday’s game against the Clippers the wrong way. “We were on the line trying to get (our lead) to 13, and then it just snowballed from there,” McHale said of his team squandering an 11-point edge in a 107-94 setback. “We missed some shots, and we started doubting it, and we stopped taking some shots that we needed to take.” Harden was clearly limited by the foot injury and had trouble attacking against the Clippers, getting to the line only three times.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden averages 8.4 free-throw attempts and is connecting at 84.7 percent.

2. Toronto G Kyle Lowry left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and is day-to-day.

3. The home team has taken each of the last 10 meetings in the series, with Houston taking a 117-101 decision at home last season behind 24 points and 12 assists from Harden.

PREDICTION: Rockets 106, Raptors 98