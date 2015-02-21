Preview: Raptors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets attempt to notch their eighth consecutive home win over Toronto when they host the Raptors on Saturday. Toronto last won in Houston on Feb. 28, 2007, and has since experienced struggles to record another road win against the Rockets with last season’s loss coming in double overtime. The Raptors began play after the All-Star break with a convincing 105-80 road win over the Atlanta Hawks while Houston suffered a 111-100 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets are beginning a five-game homestand and will be looking to improve on a shaky effort against Dallas that included 21 turnovers, 16-of-26 free-throwing shooting and a 12-of-37 effort from 3-point range. Toronto matched a season best with 15 steals in the rout of Atlanta and also had nine blocked shots. “We tried not to let them get anything easy,” Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. “We didn’t want to let them get going and get a rhythm.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360 (Toronto), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (37-17): Toronto knocked down 13 3-pointers against the Hawks and reserve Lou Williams made more than half of them by going 7-of-10 from behind the arc. The seven 3s are a career high for the sharpshooting guard, who had 26 points against Atlanta after scoring 27 against Washington in the final game before the All-Star break. “He made some tough shots,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “That’s what he does.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (36-18): Coach Kevin McHale denied to reporters that the poor shooting was due to rust from the All-Star break but forward Corey Brewer — who missed all five of his 3-point attempts — had a different opinion. “We just couldn’t make shots — first game coming back from the break, it’s always tough,” Brewer told reporters. “They had a game under their belt. It was tough.” Star guard James Harden had 26 points, but 11 of them came from the free-throw line.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston is 16-3 at home against the Raptors.

2. DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points and 2.8 steals over the past four games.

3. Rockets PG Patrick Beverley had three points on 1-of-7 shooting in the loss to Dallas.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, Rockets 105