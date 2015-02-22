Rockets 98, Raptors 76: Corey Brewer achieved season highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds and notched five steals off the bench as host Houston knocked off Toronto.

James Harden scored 16 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Rockets held the Raptors to 32.5 percent shooting from the field. Donatas Motiejunas contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds and Terrence Jones had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

James Johnson scored a season-high 27 points and matched his season best for both blocked shots and steals with four of each for Toronto, which scored 18 or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. Kyle Lowry was just 2-of-13 shooting while scoring 11 points and also committed seven of the Raptors’ 25 turnovers while DeMar DeRozan had 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting and committed five miscues.

The Rockets held Toronto scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter and took a 75-55 lead on Trevor Ariza’s dunk. Two free throws by Jones made it 85-61 with 5 1/2 minutes left and Houston cruised to the finish.

Harden missed all six of his first-half shots but the Rockets held a 40-36 lead despite being 2-of-17 from 3-point range. Harden scored seven points during a 12-1 run to end the third quarter as Houston took a 68-53 lead entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto SG Lou Williams sat out with an ankle injury one night after making a career-best seven 3-pointers against the Atlanta Hawks. … Brewer has recorded five or more steals on five occasions this season. … The Raptors dropped to 3-17 when playing in Houston.