Spurs 117, Raptors 107: Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, 11 rebounds and matched his career high with five steals as San Antonio held off visiting Toronto after building an early lead.

Tony Parker added 23 points and nine assists and Danny Green made 5-of-6 from 3-point range and scored 19 points for the Spurs, who have won six straight. Tim Duncan bounced back after going without a field goal for the first time in his career in the previous game and finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Marco Belinelli scored 10 off the bench for San Antonio, which moved past Dallas and into sixth place in the West.

Kyle Lowry scored 32 points to lead the Raptors, who have lost four straight games and nine of 10. DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and Amir Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto, which remains a half-game behind the third-place Chicago Bulls in the East.

The Raptors trimmed a 26-point third-quarter deficit to six with 3:44 left in the game, but Leonard quickly answered and DeRozan missed his own 7-footer, followed by a missed 3 by Patrick Patterson after he ran down an offensive rebound. Leonard then went to the line and made two free throws, Johnson missed two on the other end and Green drained a 3-pointer with 2:12 on the clock that put the Spurs back up by 13 and took the steam out of the Raptors.

The Spurs collected nine of their 13 offensive rebounds in the first quarter, helping them score nine second-chance points and bolt to a 28-17 lead heading into the second. Green’s 3-pointer with 9:03 left in the opening half expanded the advantage to 16 and his four-point play less than two minutes later made it 41-23 before the Spurs took a 20-point lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green surpassed Sean Elliott for fourth on the Spurs all-time 3-point list and now has 565 with the Spurs. … The Spurs shot 48.2 percent from the field after shooting a season-low 33 percent in last meeting against Toronto, which was trying to sweep the Spurs for the first time in franchise history. … Leonard has had a career-high five steals nine times in his career.