Preview: Raptors at Suns

The Phoenix Suns fired coach Jeff Hornacek after 19 losses in 21 games and interim coach Earl Watson gets to figure out how to deal with the visiting Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Raptors had an 11-game winning streak halted Monday and they look to start a new streak against the Suns, who have been perhaps the NBA’s most disappointing team this season.

Hornacek was fired in the late-night hours after Sunday’s 91-78 loss to the Dallas Mavericks as the team continued to plummet toward the bottom of the Western Conference. The Suns won 48 games in his first season and dropped to 39 last season and felt they were playoff contenders this season but find themselves a porous 21 games below .500. Toronto’s franchise-record winning streak ended harshly in the opener of a six-game road trip as the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 112-93 victory Monday. “You can describe it any way you want to — it was a stinker,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “That was one of our worst performances of the year. We played like we were playing in mud.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN1 (Toronto), FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (32-16): Toronto was smacked around physically by the Nuggets — Denver had a 60-26 edge in points in the paint — and All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry had a poor outing with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from the free-throw line. “We just didn’t have it and they kicked our (butts),” Lowry told reporters. All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points against the Nuggets and is averaging 26.3 points during the past three games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-35): Phoenix made a run at franchise icon Steve Nash but even he didn’t want a part of dealing with the current mess. Watson was hired as an assistant coach in the offseason, and the 36-year-old spent 13 seasons as a player in a career that concluded in 2014. He will be given 33 games to prove himself before the team decides whether or not to remove the interim label or conduct a search for an experienced coach.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won 18 of the past 22 meetings and posted a 107-102 road win over the Raptors on Nov. 29.

2. Toronto F James Johnson (ankle) departed after 10 minutes Monday and is uncertain to play against the Suns.

3. Phoenix has scored fewer than 100 points in nine of its last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 115, Suns 108