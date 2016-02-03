Raptors spoil Suns coach Watson’s debut

PHOENIX -- Toronto knew it would face an energized Phoenix team after a coaching change Monday, but the Raptors had an answer in guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

Lowry scored 26 points and DeRozan had 22 when the Raptors spoiled Phoenix interim coach Earl Watson’s debut in a 104-97 victory over the Suns on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“We knew they would come out and play extremely hard and go out there and do their thing and try to get a win,” Lowry said.

“We kind of weathered the storm and just paced ourselves throughout the whole game and found a way to win the game.”

Reserve guard Terrence Ross had 16 points and 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points for the Raptors (33-16), who have won 12 of their last 13.

Forward Markieff Morris had a season-high 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns (14-36), who led by seven in the first quarter but were never ahead in the final 33 minutes.

Suns rookie guard Devin Booker had 27 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers, including two 3s and a layup during a 13-4 run that brought the Suns within 99-94 with 2:56 remaining.

DeRozan made 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 51 seconds left for a 102-94 lead. Lowry had five 3-pointers.

The Suns have lost five in a row, 11 of their last 12 and 20 of their last 22.

“They came out with a lot of enthusiasm, juice, energy after the coaching change,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said.

“They played well as they have in awhile, but we kept at it and grinded it,” Casey said.

First-year Suns assistant Watson was promoted to interim coach Monday, when the Suns fired Jeff Hornacek in what was to be the final year of his three-year contract.

Suns point guard Archie Goodwin had 18 points and a career-high 12 assists for his first career double-double.

Goodwin made his seventh straight start in place of injured guard Brandon Knight, who has been out with a sports hernia and is not expected back before the All-Star break.

“The energy was positive.” Watson said. “I think we have another step to go. It’s not really physical with our team. It’s more mental, and mental toughness is a fragile, unique path you have to take.”

Morris, seemingly infused with energy after the coaching change, had 14 points and five rebounds while playing the entire first quarter in his first start since Jan. 19 and his 20th of the season.

The Suns will use a more structured offense under Watson, who said Morris will be the first option and Booker the second.

“I knew where I was going to get the ball,” Morris said. “Coach told me before the game where I was going to get my shots, and I got hot.”

Morris, averaging 10.2 points this season, had scored only 121 points in his last 15 games.

Rookie Booker has scored in double figures in nine straight games.

“I feel like it was our fault,” Booker said of Hornacek’s firing. “We weren’t coming out there, we weren’t playing with energy and we weren’t playing with passion.”

NOTES: Suns F T.J. Warren will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Tuesday. Warren suffered the injury against the New York Knicks on Friday and did not play in Dallas on Sunday. He was averaging 11.0 points per game, third on the team. ... Toronto reserve F James Johnson was unavailable Tuesday after leaving Monday’s game with an ankle injury. He received an MRI on Tuesday, but the extent of the injury was unknown. F Norman Powell made his first start of the season in place of D DeMarre Carroll. ... Suns interim coach Earl Watson faced off against his first NBA coach in his debut against Toronto and had a long talk with his second on Tuesday. Raptors coach Dwane Casey had Watson in Seattle in 2001, his rookie year. “I love coach Case,” Watson said. Watson played the next three years in Memphis for Hubie Brown, and Watson said he spoke with Brown for about two hours. “I just love him,” Watson said. ... Watson, 36, is the youngest head coach in the league. ... Toronto Gs Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were named NBA co-players of the month for January, when the Raptors were 12-2 and had an 11-game winning streak.