Preview: Raptors at Thunde

Oklahoma City looks to preserve the league’s only undefeated home record when the Thunder host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Thunder also boast the NBA’s best record thanks to a nine-game winning streak and 17 wins in their last 18. The Raptors opened a tough four-game road trip with a 109-108 overtime win at Dallas on Friday and have won three straight on the road.

Oklahoma City continued its impressive start with a relatively stress-free 113-100 win at San Antonio on Saturday, getting 44 points from an increasingly productive bench that likely will be called upon in the second game of a back-to-back set. Toronto rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Mavericks and finds itself tied with Boston atop the weak Atlantic Division. The Thunder have won the last three meetings with the Raptors.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (10-14): Toronto is doing a better job of getting the ball into the lane recently, topping 40 points in the paint in eight straight games. That streak is a product of increased production from forward Amir Johnson, who is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in nine games this month, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who has put up 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in December. Since the trade that sent Rudy Gay to Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan (21.5 points) is the clear go-to guy, as he showed late in the win against Dallas.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (22-4): The best news for Oklahoma City from Saturday’s win in San Antonio might be the fact it came on a night when Kevin Durant scored only 17 points. Russell Westbrook (21.4 points, 6.9 assists) is capable of carrying the team when Durant has a quiet night, and big man Serge Ibaka (14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds) and reserve guard Reggie Jackson (12.6 points) are becoming key members of the supporting cast. One of few areas where Oklahoma City doesn’t excel is 3-point shooting, but the Thunder have gone 21-of-42 from beyond the arc the past two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won 51 of 52 games since the start of last season when holding the opposition to 42 percent or lower from the field.

2. Toronto’s last four-game road winning streak was from March 22-April 5, 2002.

3. Oklahoma City is 17-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Thunder 103, Raptors 99