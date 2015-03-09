Another triple-double for Westbrook as Thunder defeats Raptors

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Doesn’t seem to matter who Oklahoma City is playing these days or where the game is at. Guard Russell Westbrook has determined it’s his job to put up record-setting numbers in trying to help his team win.

That was the case again Sunday when Westbrook collected his fifth triple-double in the last six games to lead the Thunder to a 108-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook posted 30 points on 9 of 21 shooting to go along with 17 assists and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma City improved to 35-28. According to Elias, he joins Oscar Robertson as the only players to have at least 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists over a five-game span.

“Guys are making shots,” Westbrook said. “Guys put a lot of work in throughout the summer and throughout the year. My job is to find a way to get them easy shots and they are knocking them down.”

The Raptors fell to 38-25 as they have dropped eight of their last nine games. Coach Dwayne Casey is searching for a way to get his team off the slide it’s on.

“We have to continue to get better,” Casey said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Nobody is going to do that. We have to put together 46, 47 minutes of good offense, good defense and continue as we go on in the season.”

Thunder center Enes Kanter collected 21 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Serge Ibaka added 21 points and five blocked shots.

Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan tallied 24 points and nine assists in the loss. Forward Terrence Ross added 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting.

Raptors forward Patrick Patterson cut the Thunder lead to four with a layup with 4:20 left in fourth quarter. Oklahoma City came up empty on its next possession.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry missed a 3-pointer from the wing. Ibaka made him pay by knocking down a jumper at the free-throw line to give the Thunder a 100-94 lead with 3:00 left in the game.

Westbrook added to the lead when he drove to the rim for a contested layup. But Patterson got the points back on another jump shot.

With 1:43 left on the game, DeRozan cut the lead down to five. Ibaka was fouled and made 1-of-2 from the line.

DeRozan once again got to the rack for a layup to get the Raptors to within four. But Westbrook came down on the other end, sized up Ross and drained a long jumper with 44.7 on the clock.

DeRozan scored four straight points to get the Raptors to within two.

With 14.3 seconds left, Westbrook went to the free-throw line with a chance to put the game away. He made both to close out the contest.

The Raptors shot only nine free throws compared the Thunder, who made 18-of-25.

“We should have been more aggressive with getting to the basket and getting to the free-throw line and try to slow down the game that way,” DeRozan said. “We just have to be more conscious that way. Give them credit. They came out swinging and we missed a lot of shots.”

With Oklahoma City center Steven Adams making his return back from injury, Kanter made a statement he may need to stay in the starting lineup. In less than 10 minutes, he was 6-for-6 from the field, scored 13 points and grabbed five boards as the Thunder led 31-26.

DeRozan sparked a Raptors run in the second quarter. Along with Ross and Kyle Lowry, Toronto stormed back to take a seven-point lead with four minutes left in the half.

Despite Thunder defensive specialist Andre Roberson guarding him, DeRozan was able to get to the rim and get his shot over the Oklahoma City big men.

The Raptors took a 61-58 advantage into halftime.

Westbrook began to assert himself in the third quarter in other ways besides scoring. He hauled in six rebounds and dished out six assists in the third quarter to reach his triple-double status. Six of his triple-doubles the last two years have been reached in only three quarters of work.

“If you find somebody who has slowed him down, let me know,” DeRozan said of Westbrook. “It’s definitely tough. You got to give him credit. Their best player is out and he’s stepping up when they’re fighting for a playoff spot.”

NOTES: After missing the last 11 games for Oklahoma City, C Steven Adams returned to the lineup Sunday against Toronto. The 7-foot, 255-pound Adams didn’t start and coach Scott Brooks didn’t say when he would be inserted into starting unit. “I‘m just focusing on tonight,” Brooks said. “We have a lot of good bigs. They all complement each other well. We’ve always talked about sacrificing. We have to continue to have that. I‘m excited about having him tonight. Going forward, we will see.” ... Raptors coach Dwayne Casey said his team had to play in desperation mode as much as it had to last year. “Fortunately we haven’t had to as much as we did last year,” Casey said. “We have to play like we are (upset) on defense more so than offense.” ... Before the game, Thunder F Kevin Durant took part in shoot-around. Brooks said Durant’s right foot will be re-evaluated this week after having surgery on it two weeks ago.