Preview: Raptors at Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors hope to take one step closer to securing homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs when they begin an extended road stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Raptors hold a three-game lead over Washington for the No. 4 slot in the Eastern Conference, but this game begins a stretch in which six of Toronto’s final eight games are on the road. Toronto has dominated the series, winning seven straight and 19 of 20, including a 105-100 home triumph on March 18.

Toronto snapped a streak of 10 straight losses against opponents with winning records in its 99-96 triumph against Houston on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and matched his career high with 11 rebounds. ”We are really trying to go out there and be ourselves and understand that we can use the next few games to get ready for the playoffs,” DeRozan told reporters. There will be no playoffs for the Timberwolves, whose undermanned squad dropped a 104-84 decision to Utah on Monday, its fourth straight loss and 11th in 13 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (44-30): DeRozan joined Vince Carter and Chris Bosh as the only players in Raptors history to post multiple 40-point games in their career. Point guard Kyle Lowry didn’t play against the Rockets, missing his fifth game in his last six with a sore back. “He’s having trouble cutting, going either way,” coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “He probably wouldn’t (have played tonight even if it) was a playoff game.” Greivis Vasquez, who has taken over Lowry’s starting role, is averaging 10 points on 39.7 percent shooting with 4.2 assists in 31.6 minutes over the last six games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-58): Zach LaVine scored 21 points and fellow rookie Andrew Wiggins added 17 in the lopsided loss to Utah, as Gorgui Dieng joined the injured list by sitting out with concussion-like symptoms. Kevin Garnett, Nikola Vucevic, Ricky Rubio, Shabazz Muhammad, Gary Neal and Kevin Martin were also sidelined by injuries as the Wolves played their 10th straight game dressing fewer than 10 players. “That has caught up to us,” coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “Those guys, they’re exhausted.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves used their 27th different starting lineup against Utah, setting a new franchise record.

2. Carter posted 14 40-point efforts during his time with Toronto while Bosh recorded nine.

3. Garnett is tied with Kevin Willis for fifth all-time in games played (1,424).

PREDICTION: Raptors 110, Timberwolves 96