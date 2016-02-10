Preview: Raptors at Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors look to continue their dominance over Minnesota on Wednesday as they attempt to defeat the host Timberwolves for the ninth consecutive time. Toronto has won 20 of the past 21 meetings, with Minnesota’s lone win during the stretch occurring on Jan. 29, 2011.

The Raptors are flying high with 14 victories in their last 15 games and All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan says the team’s maturity also is soaring. “We’re growing a lot,” DeRozan told reporters. “I think we’ve got to credit the coaching staff for really staying disciplined with us and understanding no matter how many games we win in a row or what record we stand at in the conference, we’ve got to play with that sense of urgency every single night.” The Timberwolves lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 116-102 on Monday after showing life with back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls. “We were really trying to get four in a row before the All-Star break,” forward Shabazz Muhammad told reporters. “It’s tough in the NBA. We have to come back to practice and really work hard and get ready for Toronto.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (35-16): A victory over Minnesota would allow Toronto to match the franchise record for most victories before the All-Star break, set last season. The All-Star backcourt of shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and point guard Kyle Lowry continues to lead the way, and DeRozan strung together five straight 20-point outings before scoring 17 in Monday’s 103-89 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Lowry had 25 points and seven assists against Detroit and is averaging 27 points on 14-of-25 shooting from 3-point range over the past three contests.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-37): Center Karl-Anthony Towns leads all NBA rookies with 29 double-doubles and that also ties the franchise rookie record set by Kevin Love (2008-09). Towns has posted eight consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 21.8 points and 12.5 rebounds during the stretch. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has seven 30-point outings this season but tallied just 15 points in the loss to New Orleans after averaging 27.3 points over the previous three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won 23 consecutive games when holding opponents under 100 points - the second-longest streak in franchise history.

2. Minnesota PF Kevin Garnett (knee) and SG Kevin Martin (wrist) are both expected to miss their ninth consecutive games.

3. Toronto backup SF Terrence Ross has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 14.5 points during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Timberwolves 97