Raptors 111, Timberwolves 104: Kyle Lowry’s second triple-double of the season lifted visiting Toronto past Minnesota.

Lowry racked up 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists en route to the fifth triple-double of his career. DeMar DeRozan overcame foul trouble to collect 25 points while Amir Johnson, Terrence Ross and Steve Novak added 15 apiece as the Raptors shot 14-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Love nearly matched Lowry with 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Minnesota. Kevin Martin had 20 points while Nikola Pekovic added 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Timberwolves fell for just the third time in the last nine games.

Neither team gained much of a foothold in a tightly-contested opening half. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Novak and DeRozan early in the second quarter helped stretch the Toronto lead to double digits, but Minnesota roared back to take the lead before another 3-pointer by Novak from the left sideline sent the Raptors into the break with a 53-52 lead.

Minnesota kept it a one-possession game until less than four minutes remained in the third quarter, when Greivis Vasquez and Novak connected from long range to push the lead to 83-76 heading into the fourth. Love’s layup off a feed from Ricky Rubio closed the gap to two with 5:07 remaining, but Lowry responded with a 3-pointer and DeRozan knocked down a long jumper before taking a charge to force a backbreaking Minnesota turnover with 2:21 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lowry becomes the seventh player in the NBA with multiple triple-doubles this season. ... Pekovic committed five of Minnesota’s 10 turnovers. ... The Timberwolves were outrebounded 48-38 but dominated points in the paint 50-20.