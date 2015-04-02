Raptors rout Timberwolves for third straight win

MINNEAPOLIS -- With road victories few and far between, the Toronto Raptors came up with an impressive one Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Raptors shot 55.3 percent from the floor and led almost the entire game in a 113-99 win at the Target Center.

The victory was Toronto’s third straight. Combined with a 95-91 loss by the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee, the Raptors (45-30) moved into a tie for third place with the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings with seven games remaining.

It was Toronto’s third win in its past 12 games away from the Air Canada Centre. Five of the Raptors’ final seven games are on the road, although just one comes against a team currently in line to make the playoffs.

“We’re fighting for something, we’re fighting for home court,” Raptors coach Dwayne Casey said. “We’re fighting for respect. If we don’t come out and play, no matter what their record is, anybody can beat anybody in this league.”

Toronto, averaging the fourth-most points in the NBA this season entering the game, made easy work of Minnesota, which is allowing the most points in the league.

Four starters finished in double figures for Toronto, who had a balanced effort. Guard DeMar DeRozan led the starters with 17 points and three assists on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor. Guard Lou Williams led all Raptors players with 18 points off the bench.

Minnesota, playing without several injured regulars, couldn’t keep up.

”We’re just undermanned,“ Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. ”I feel bad four our guys because we can’t give them reinforcements, more bodies to give them rest. They’re both physically and mentally exhausted.

“We just need bodies. We’re playing three guys that are starting that a month ago, weren’t even with us.”

Minnesota (16-59) has lost five consecutive games and 12 of its past 14 overall.

“Just stay positive, we’re all competitive,” Timberwolves rookie forward Andrew Wiggins said. “No matter who’s playing, we’re going to (play like) we’re going to win.”

After taking a four-point lead away from the first quarter, the Raptors began the final three quarters with big runs, putting Minnesota in a hole it couldn’t escape.

Leading 31-27 after one quarter, Toronto went on a 19-4 run to start the second, opening a 14-point lead at the break, led by DeRozan’s 13 points.

Superior ball movement led to a 15-4 run to start the second half put Minnesota in an even deeper hole. Two free throws by Ross with 7:37 left in the third quarter gave the Raptors their largest lead of the night up to that point at 77-50.

“It makes everything easy, it makes their defense work,” Raptors forward James Johnson said. “As long as we make the defense work and keep moving the ball, there is always going to be a hiccup in their defense somewhere and we’ll try to exploit that.”

Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine had two late buckets in the third quarter to get Minnesota’s deficit below 20 points at the end of the quarter.

Toronto poured it on in the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run, opening a 29-point lead on a 15-footer by guard Lou Williams. The Raptors led by as many as 31 points before Minnesota closed the game on a 19-3 stretch.

The Timberwolves shot 53 percent from the field for the game, much of that coming late in garbage time.

“Overall, I thought (the defensive performance) was good,” Casey said. “It got a little ugly at the end, but overall I thought our professional approach came in the second half.”

Wiggins led all scorers with 25 points. LaVine chipped in 22 points and seven rebounds.

NOTES: Toronto entered the night winners of eight of its past nine against Minnesota and is 19-1 against the Timberwolves since 2004-05. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry did not play because of back spasms. He has missed the past four games. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett (knee, illness) did not play. ... Timberwolves C Gorgui Dieng did not play (concussion). ... Timberwolves G Gary Neal (ankle) did not play. ... Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio (ankle) did not play. ... The Raptors are on the road Friday against the Brooklyn Nets ... The Timberwolves host the Orlando Magic on Friday.