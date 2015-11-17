Preview: Raptors at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors look to add to their torrid start when they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Golden State is just the 11th team in NBA history to start a season with 11 consecutive victories as it appears intent on defending last season’s NBA title.

Toronto has traditionally struggled when visiting the Warriors and has lost in each of its last 10 visits to Oakland. The Raptors opened a five-game road swing in disappointing fashion on Sunday, when they collapsed in the fourth quarter and suffered a 107-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. ”We had too many mistakes on the defensive end,“ guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters of Sacramento’s game-ending 16-2 run. ”We gave up too many layups. We had a 10-point lead with (under seven) minutes to go. They turned it up. We lost communication a couple times coming down the floor. That hurt us.” Golden State guard Stephen Curry has career averages of 27.9 points and 8.5 assists in 10 games against the Raptors and has made a record 57 3-pointers through 11 games this season - shattering the NBA 11-game mark set by Baron Davis (41 in 2003-04).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, TSN (Toronto), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (7-4): Backup guard Cory Joseph has been a superb contributor and had 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting in Sunday’s loss to the Kings. “Cory played super. He did a good job,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said after the contest. “He came in and ran the offense. He had one tough turnover down the stretch, but again, defensively he was solid. Offensively, he was attacking the rim and made good decisions.” The fifth-year pro joined the Raptors as a free agent after spending four seasons with San Antonio and has scored in double digits in four of the past six games and is averaging 9.5 points.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (11-0): Reigning MVP Curry scored 34 points and made five 3-pointers during Saturday’s overtime victory over Brooklyn to pass his father, Dell Curry, on the all-time 3-point list. The elder Curry made 1,245 3-pointers in his career and his son’s total now stands at 1,248 - tied for 40th all-time with Derek Fisher. “I knew about it going into the game,” Stephen Curry said afterward. “It’s a pretty special moment for my family. I‘m sure he never dreamt of the day one of his sons would pass him.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto’s last road win in the series was an 84-81 overtime decision on Feb. 8, 2004.

2. Golden State SG Klay Thompson (back) is expected to return after missing Saturday’s game with Brooklyn.

3. Toronto PG Kyle Lowry made a season-best six 3-pointers against Sacramento and his 22-point effort was his fourth straight 20-point performance.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Raptors 102