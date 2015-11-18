Sloppy Warriors slip past Raptors, reach 12-0

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors weren’t perfect Tuesday night.

However, 12 games into the season, their record remains perfect.

It is a trade-off they will take.

Point guard Stephen Curry scored seven of his game-high 37 points in the final 1:28, helping the Warriors overcome 20 turnovers and a 30-18 deficit at the free-throw line en route to a 115-110 win over the Toronto Raptors.

“We can play better than this,” Curry said after the league’s lone remaining unbeaten team tied its franchise record for consecutive regular-season wins with 16 dating back to last season. “We hold ourselves to a high standard. Everybody likes to learn lessons and win.”

The hard-fought victory was Golden State’s 25th straight at home during the regular season.

The Warriors, who trailed 98-96 with 5:54 to play, were up just 106-103 before Curry buried a 15-footer to create a five-point cushion with 1:28 to go.

Golden State did the rest of its scoring at the foul line, with Curry making five of six and power forward Draymond Green two in a row to keep Toronto at arm’s length down the stretch.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Warriors

“We’ve gotten away from playing four solid quarters of basketball,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “We played a great first half tonight. But in the third quarter, I just felt like we let them get into a rhythm and build some confidence.”

The loss was the Raptors’ second straight to open a five-game trip.

“Our guys played well enough to win,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “We have something good going. We play like that in any game, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win.”

In a game stalled to a snail’s pace by 54 foul calls and 66 free throws, Casey thought one call and one non-call down the stretch doomed his team.

The non-call occurred on a driving basket by Toronto shooting guard DeMar DeRozan with 38.7 seconds remaining. The hoop brought the Raptors within 109-108, but Casey was hoping for an and-one opportunity that might have tied the score.

“There’s a lot of contact in there,” the coach said. “I’ve got to look at it again.”

Then, after blocking a Curry layup attempt on Golden State’s next possession, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was called for an offensive foul when he got entangled with Warriors power forward Draymond Green while setting a screen with 15.4 seconds left.

“I don’t know if it was a screen or it was two guys getting tangled up,” Casey said. “Again, I’ve got to look at it to see.”

Four subsequent free throws by the Warriors iced the win.

Curry hit five of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc during his 37-point night. He also handed out a game-high nine assists but committed seven turnovers.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a stiff back, added 19 points, and center Andrew Bogut had 13 for the Warriors, who shot 53.8 percent from the field to overcome their 12-point deficit at the free-throw line.

Lowry and DeRozan totaled 28 points apiece for the Raptors, who made 30 of 39 foul shots. Lowry went 12-for-12 at the line; DeRozan was 10-for-13.

“It is frustrating,” Walton said of all the delays created by the foul calls. “It felt stagnant out there.”

Small forward DeMarre Carroll had 17 points, and center Jonas Valanciunas pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to complement nine points for Toronto, which lost at Golden State for the 11th consecutive meeting.

Toronto (7-5) never led after the final minute of the first quarter until two free throws by Lowry pushed the Raptors in front 98-96 with 5:54 remaining in the game.

The free throws capped a 10-1 run in which Toronto did all its scoring from the foul line, allowing it to erase a seven-point deficit.

However, the Warriors immediately countered with a spurt of their own, triggered by a Bogut dunk on a lob from Green.

That tied the score at 98 with 5:40 to go, setting up the tight finish.

NOTES: The Warriors are just the seventh team in NBA history to begin a season 12-0. ... Golden State PG Stephen Curry scored 30 or more points for the eighth time in his team’s first 12 games. Only two previous Warriors -- C Wilt Chamberlain and SF Rick Barry -- accomplished that feat. ... The Warriors swept the two-game season series from the Raptors six of the last 10 seasons. ... The Raptors have not beaten a reigning NBA champion since a Dec. 28, 2007, win over the San Antonio Spurs. ... The Warriors wore “The City” jerseys, replicas of the tops they donned from 1966-71 while they played in San Francisco.