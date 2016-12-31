Thompson, Durant help Warriors to 108-99 win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant has added a new dimension to the Golden State Warriors this season.

Introducing: The quiet triple-double.

Durant recorded his first triple-double as a Warrior on a night better remembered for Klay Thompson's 17-point, third-quarter explosion, as Golden State hit the Dallas Mavericks from multiple angles in a 108-99 victory.

Durant posted his eighth career triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high 10 assists, helping Golden State (29-5) improve upon its best-in-basketball record with a seventh straight home win.

"It really means nothing," Durant insisted afterward of his impressive numbers. "It doesn't matter who gets the assists, points and rebounds, as long as we get the 'W.'"

The Mavericks (10-24), who were playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 101-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, played the Warriors even for 14 minutes and hung within arm's length into the third quarter.

But Thompson caught fire after halftime, clumping two 3-pointers, two two-pointers and two free throws into a 14-3 flurry that turned a 14-point game into an 85-60 blowout bridging the midpoint of the third quarter.

Durant assisted four of the Warriors' five hoops during the burst and Green added one of his seven. Golden State's two starting forwards combined for 17 of the club's 31 assists in the game.

"Tonight was one of those nights where it was a complete team effort," observed Green, who also found time for 13 points and eight rebounds in just 27 minutes. "We've got great shooters. It's good to get the ball moving like that."

Thompson finished 11 of 19 from the floor overall and 5 of 11 on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who shot 50 percent from the floor (42 of 84) in the game.

"He's so effortless out there, you forget how talented he is," Thompson said of Durant. "He does everything great."

Stephen Curry added 14 points and five assists for the Warriors, who topped 30 assists for a league-leading 23rd time this season.

"I wasn't looking for it," Durant said of the triple-double. "Klay hit some tough shots for (my) last few assists. We helped each other rebound. That's what matters: We do it as a group."

Harrison Barnes, facing his former team for the second time since leaving for a four-year, $94 million offer in the offseason, paced the Mavericks with 25 points.

"They're a very explosive team," Barnes said of the Warriors, with whom he won the 2015 championship. "I thought when we played at our pace, we were OK, But once we started getting out and running, it's hard to outscore them."

Wesley Matthews had 14 points and Dirk Nowitzki, starting at center after missing Thursday's game with an illness, chipped in with 11 points and five rebounds for Dallas.

The Mavericks have lost nine in a row in Oakland.

Dwight Powell logged a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Seth Curry and Deron Williams had 11 points apiece for the Mavericks, who have split their last eight games after a 6-20 start.

The Mavericks outscored the Warriors 25-11 over the final nine minutes to make the score respectable.

"We were defiant until the end," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle praised. "We didn't win the game, but these guys battled back from 25 down to nine, or whatever it was, and there are positives you can take from it."

The Mavericks shot 41.9 percent from the field and connected on only 8 of 32 (25.0 percent) on 3-pointers.

The loss was Dallas' seventh straight this season on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavericks have dropped those by an average of 13.7 points.

NOTES: Veteran Mavericks C Andrew Bogut, who played last year for the Warriors, was given the night off after having played 22 minutes in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers. ... The Warriors had a 72-12 record in the calendar year 2016, the same mark as they had in 2015. Their 144 total wins were the most during a two-year span in NBA history, seven more than the Chicago Bulls compiled in 1996 and '97. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry passed SF Purvis Short (11,894) for seventh place on the franchise scoring list with his sixth of 14 points. ... Asked before the game if he had a New Year's resolution after a year in which he had back issues and his team lost in the NBA Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, "I'm kind of looking forward to flipping the calendar and moving on to 2017."