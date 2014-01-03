Preview: Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors continue to gain confidence as they embark on a difficult three-game trip that starts at the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Raptors, who next visit Eastern Conference leaders Miami (Sunday) and Indiana (Tuesday), boast a season-high, four-game winning streak while winning eight of their last 10 to reach .500 at the latest point in the season since 2009-10. The Wizards are also emerging as a threat in the East with wins in five of their last seven games.

Washington missed a chance to move above the .500 mark Wednesday in an 87-78 loss to Dallas at home after scoring at least 100 in five of its previous six outings. Guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have led Toronto’s resurgence with a strong mindset. “We don’t care who is out there in front of us,” DeRozan told the Toronto Sun. “We understand that they are going to throw a punch and we’re going to throw punches back.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (15-15): DeRozan has steadily improved his production and averages 20.9 points to lead the Raptors with Lowry contributing 15.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. Toronto is 9-3 since the seven-player deal that sent second-leading scorer Rudy Gay to Sacramento and brought back three players who are averaging at least 17 minutes. Center Jonas Valanciunas, the fifth overall pick in 2011, has also been a major factor while averaging 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 contests.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (14-15): Coach Randy Wittman was pleased with his team’s defensive effort, but Washington scored fewer than 80 points for the fourth time this season against Dallas. The Wizards are capable on the offensive end with six players averaging in double figures, led by John Wall (20.2) and Bradley Beal (18.3). Trevor Ariza is third on the team in scoring (15.2) while Marcin Gortat averages 12.6 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds for the Wizards, who are fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (38.7).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry has recorded six or more assists in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

2. Washington F Trevor Booker has averaged 9.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 contests.

3. Toronto was one of four teams in the Eastern Conference with a winning record (8-6) in December.

PREDICTION: Wizards 94, Raptors 92