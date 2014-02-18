Preview: Raptors at Wizards

Washington’s John Wall got the better of Toronto’s Terrence Ross at the slam-dunk competition during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. He’ll hope that good fortune extends to the regular season as his Wizards open their post-break schedule with a home tilt against Ross’ Raptors on Tuesday night. The Wizards went into the hiatus with losses in four of the last five games, while the Raptors enter Tuesday on a two-game winning streak.

Toronto emerged as a dark-horse candidate for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference prior to the All-Star break, and will look to continue that surge while taking advantage of an easier part of the schedule. Once they leave Washington, the Raptors will play six of its next seven games at the Air Canada Centre. But first, it must take care of a Washington team led by the dynamic backcourt duo of Wall and Bradley Beal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (28-24): Toronto had a lot of things going right for it heading into the All-Star break, but not everyone was playing well at the time. Second-year center Jonas Valanciunas, who appeared in Friday night’s rookie/sophomore game, enters the unofficial second half of the season having scored just 11 points over his previous two games while missing 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts over that span. Dwane Casey told reporters he hoped the break would help recharge the 21-year-old Lithuanian, who averages 10.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (25-27): The All-Star break proved bittersweet for Wall, who amazed fans in the Big Easy with a sensational dunking display but wore a heavy heart. His mother, Frances Pulley, couldn’t attend the festivities after being hospitalized with fluid in her lungs. Wall hopes she’ll get many more opportunities to see her son in the annual showcase, telling the Washington Post: “I want to make it an every year thing, and the only thing I can do is keep trying to improve my game as a player.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has won both meetings this season and three straight overall.

2. Wall averages 16.9 points in 13 career games versus the Raptors.

3. Washington is 0-4 on three or more days of rest so far this season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 98, Raptors 94