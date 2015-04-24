Preview: Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors have dug themselves a hole and badly need a victory when they visit the Washington Wizards in Friday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. Toronto lost the first two games at home and Washington can further take control of the series by delivering another salvo.

Wizards coach Randy Wittman knows his squad has carved out an advantage but he continues to view the series as wide open. “It’s hard winning four games in a series, and as you continue to move on, the harder it gets,” Wittman told reporters. “Game 3 on Friday is going to be harder to play in than these first two games. It just gets that way as the series moves on.” The Raptors are well aware of the situation they face but aren’t willing to concede anything. “It’s far from over,” Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. “Our confidence is still high. All we’ve got to do is take it game by game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, TSN (Toronto), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS: Point guard Kyle Lowry is having a miserable series and injured his shin late in Game 2 but is expected to play on Friday. Lowry is 5-of-20 shooting over the first two games while averaging 6.5 points and coach Dwane Casey hints that Lowry’s back is also an issue. “He’s trying to get back from the time that he’s had off from his back when you’re trying to get back into the groove and he struggles,” Casey told reporters. I know Kyle – he isn’t going to say ‘it’s my back,’ but that’s the difference.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Second-year forward Otto Porter Jr. put together an impressive Game 2 by scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and collecting nine rebounds. Veteran Paul Pierce has been mentoring the 21-year-old and results are finally coming to fruition. “He’s getting confident, he’s growing,” Pierce told reporters. “I think at the end of the year, he finally got the opportunity to play more minutes and his confidence has just been growing going into the playoffs.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington PG John Wall had a stellar Game 2 with 26 points and 17 assists after struggling in Game 1.

2. Toronto F Patrick Patterson hit all six of his field-goal attempts in Game 2 and is averaging 12.5 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the series.

3. Wizards SG Bradley Beal is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the series.

PREDICTION: Wizards 111, Raptors 106