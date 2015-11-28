FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Raptors at Wizards

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are going in very different directions heading into their matchup in the nation’s capitol on Saturday. Toronto, which swept the three-game season series in 2014-15, has won three in a row after knocking off Cleveland 103-99 on Wednesday in its return home following a five-game road trip.

The Raptors have held four straight opponents to fewer than 100 points and entered Friday ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring defense (96.6), a number that looks that much stronger next to Washington’s (106.4). The Wizards had more issues slowing down their opponents in a 111-78 loss at Boston on Friday, which follows up a six-point fourth quarter in a collapse at Charlotte two days earlier. Point guard John Wall, who questioned coach Randy Wittman’s tactics in the loss to the Hornets, had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting in a lackluster showing against the Celtics. Washington shot a season-low 32.1 percent in its sixth loss of at least 14 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (10-6): The Raptors are receiving a nice boost from Bismack Biyombo, who has stepped into the starting lineup and shined in place of injured center Jonas Valanciunas. In two games as a starter, Biyombo is averaging 8.5 points and 13 rebounds, helping Toronto gain an 88-54 advantage in points in the paint. “He set the tone for us defensively,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday when addressing Biyombo. “Protecting the paint, talking, being physical, being a deterrent at the rim and that was big for us as far as protecting the paint.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (6-7): While Toronto seems to be meshing on the interior, Washington’s starting frontcourt produced 10 points while shooting 4-of-21 in the loss to Boston. The Wizards have been outrebounded by 22 over the last two games while getting outscored in the paint by an 88-50 margin. It didn’t help matters Friday when Nene left the game with a calf injury, and the big man is very questionable to be on the court against the Raptors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry is averaging 21.6 points over a 10-game span.

2. Wizards SG Bradley Beal hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his only game against Toronto last season.

3. Toronto PF Luis Scola, who entered the season with 10 career 3-pointers, is 12-of-24 from long range.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Wizards 99

