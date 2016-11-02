Preview: Raptors at Wizards

The Washington Wizards improved from the first game to the second, but the win column still eludes head coach Scott Brooks in his first season with the team. The Wizards will try to get Brooks his first victory when they host the Toronto Raptors in the home opener on Wednesday.

Washington has been off since Sunday, giving the team two full days of practice since suffering a 112-103 overtime loss at Memphis that left center Marcin Gortat with a "sky is falling" vibe. "Next game is a must win for us at home, especially against Toronto,” Gortat told the Washington Post with 80 games left in the regular season. "Yeah, but it’s a must win. We can’t dig a hole and start the season 0-3. Nobody wants to do that." For the Wizards to pick up a win on Wednesday, they're going to need to figure out how to slow Raptors star guard DeMar DeRozan. The 27-year-old spent the summer with teammate Kyle Lowry on Team USA and came back to the NBA stronger while becoming the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in each of the team's first three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-1): DeRozan went 13-of-23 from the field en route to 33 points in a 105-102 win over Denver on Monday to become the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2005 to score at least 30 in the first three games without the aid of a 3-pointer. Lowry only hit one of his five attempts from beyond the arc but turned in easily his best game of the season with 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Lowry, who struggled with his shot from April through the end of Toronto's playoff run last spring, was 8-of-29 from the floor in the first two games of the regular season.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (0-2): Washington lavished a five-year, $127 million contract on shooting guard Bradley Beal in the offseason and will ask him to earn some of that money by guarding DeRozan on Wednesday. Beal is averaging 13.5 points and is 2-of-10 from 3-point range through the first two games, leaving more of the burden on point guard John Wall to carry the offense. Wall, who underwent surgery on both knees over the summer and took a hard fall in the opener, logged 37 minutes on Sunday and collected 22 points and 13 assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards are 11-of-40 from 3-point range through their first two games.

2. Raptors reserve PF Patrick Patterson is averaging 31 minutes but just 3.7 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

3. Toronto, which was swept in a first-round playoff series by Washington in 2015, took each of the four meetings last regular season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 116, Wizards 109