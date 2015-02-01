Raptors 120, Wizards 116 (OT): Kyle Lowry scored 23 points - including seven in the extra session - as visiting Toronto outlasted Washington to win its second overtime game in as many nights.

Lou Williams added 19 points off the bench and Amir Johnson had 17 for the Raptors, who matched a season high with their sixth straight win. Patrick Patterson tallied 16 points and DeMar DeRozan finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Toronto, which shot 50 percent from the field.

John Wall flirted with a triple-double as he produced 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who erased a 21-point deficit in regulation time. Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Paul Pierce had 19 and Nene finished with 16 for Washington, which couldn’t overcome 22 turnovers.

Williams nailed an acrobatic jumper to put Toronto in front 109-106 before Pierce hit a 3-pointer with 25.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime when Williams missed an opportunity to win it in the waning seconds. Lowry sparked a 6-0 spurt to put the Raptors in control at 116-111 and made three clutch free throws in the final 90 seconds to preserve the victory.

Greivis Vasquez and Williams buried back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 14-0 run to put the Raptors ahead 47-30 and they drilled 11 3-pointers - one shy of matching the franchise record in a half - to take a 65-50 advantage into the break. Williams knocked down two jumpers during a 12-2 burst to put the Raptors on top 92-71 before the Wizards opened up the fourth quarter with a 17-4 surge to trim the deficit to 98-95.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Raptors’ bench outscored the Wizards’ reserves 47-25. … Toronto went 21-of-30 from the free-throw line while Washington finished 32-of-41. … The Raptors did not make a 3-pointer after halftime.