Wizards take 3-0 series lead with win over Raptors

WASHINGTON -- Among the reasons why the Washington Wizards signed forward Paul Pierce last offseason included his penchant for postseason prowess and mentoring second-year forward Otto Porter. The move worked and the latest example moved the Toronto Raptors to the brink of elimination.

Center Marcin Gortat scored 24 points and guard John Wall had 19 points and 15 assists as the Washington Wizards downed the Toronto Raptors 106-99 on Friday night for a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Six Wizards scored in double figures, including Pierce with 18 points on four 3-pointers. Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points.

Pierce and Otto Porter fueled a decisive 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter and both forwards sank two 3-point shots inside the final 4:23. Pierce’s final bomb with 16.9 seconds left came after the Raptors pulled to 102-99.

“I‘m readily available for those types of shots,” the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer said. “They trusted me tonight and I was able to deliver.”

One of two lower seeds to win on the road in the postseason, Washington claimed both Game 1 and 2 in Toronto.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 16 points, forward Drew Gooden had 12 and Porter added 10 for Washington.

The Wizards have never led a series 3-0 in franchise history. They can close out the first-round series Sunday in Washington.

That’s quite a change for a team that went 15-21 over its final 36 games after putting themselves in strong playoff position with a 31-15 start.

“We were just patiently waiting for these playoffs to start,” Gooden said. “I‘m glad we responded the way we have because it shows the maturity that, OK, we can put it on cruise control and when it’s time to play we can step up big and get to business.”

DeRozan started 8 of 10 from the field and scored 20 of his 32 points in the first quarter. However, the shooting woes that plagued him and backcourt partner Kyle Lowry in Toronto returned. The Raptors, who swept the Wizards 3-0 during the regular season, shot 37.4 percent from the field.

With the teams tied at 88 with 4:23 left, Porter’s 3-pointer put Washington up for good. His breakout series continued with another confident 3-pointer and Pierce added one from beyond the arc for a 98-90 lead with 1:58 remaining.

After Lowry’s three cut the lead to 102-99 with 40 seconds left, Pierce countered with his own. The longtime Boston Celtic joined the Wizards this offseason after spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He turned toward the crowd after the ball went through the net raised his arms and screamed.

“I don’t know,” Pierce said when asked what he yelled. “My adrenaline is through the roof right now. I‘m just trying to come down.”

DeRozan and Lowry each missed 10 shots in a row during a long stretch. DeRozan finished 11 of 29 and Lowry went 5 of 22 for 15 points.

The Wizards won despite committing 17 turnovers, eight more than the Raptors.

“I thought we played well,” DeRozan said. “Took care of the ball. Good job on the boards. They hit some tough shots at the end of the game.”

Asked why the Raptors went from controlling the regular-season series to being down 0-3, DeRozan simply stated, “Playoffs.”

Forward Amir Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gooden entered this season without a 3-pointer in the playoffs and made three in the first half.

With Wall directing the pass-first attack, the Wizards had assists on each of their first 10 baskets. Wall is averaging 13.3 assists through three games.

The Wizards anticipated a strong push from the Raptors early. That happened, but the Wizards punched themselves off the ropes in the second quarter.

DeRozan’s third 3-pointer put Toronto up 35-26 with 1:56 left in the quarter.

The Raptors had 13 points in the second quarter as the Wizards went from trailing by 10 to a 54-48 halftime lead.

Teams down 0-3 have never come back to win in 110 prior chances. DeRozan knew the stat.

“I don’t really care about it,” he said.“Records are always meant to be ... broke. We can’t feed into it. If we feed into it, we already lost.”

NOTES: Wizards C Marcin Gortat grabbed 13 rebounds. ... Raptors F Amir Johnson replaced Tyler Hansbrough in the starting lineup. Hansbrough did not have a point or rebound in 12 minutes during Game 2. ... Gortat made his four shots from the field in the first quarter and was 10 of 10 during the opening quarters in the series before a short miss snapped the streak. ... The Raptors won the lone regular-season meeting in

Washington, 120-116 in overtime, on Jan. 31. ...Game 4 tips at 6:30 p.m. ET in Washington.