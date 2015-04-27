Wizards sweep Raptors, earn a week off

WASHINGTON -- Thanks to a decisive four-game sweep, the Washington Wizards won’t play a game for another week.

Because they were on the blunt end of that one-sided rout, the Toronto Raptors won’t play for far longer.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 23 points, and center Marcin Gortat added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards destroyed the Raptors 125-94 Sunday to finish off a 4-0 sweep of the teams’ first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Guard John Wall contributed 14 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who led by at least 14 points after every quarter and by as many as 37 in the second half thanks to a 3-point shooting barrage.

Seven players scored in double figures as Washington posted its highest point total for a regulation game this season. The Wizards won a first-round series in consecutive years under coach Randy Wittman.

Since Friday’s 106-99 win in Game 3, Wittman challenged his team to be desperate.

“We were going to come out like our backs were against the wall,” he said. “These guys did that right from the start.”

Washington never previously swept a best-of-five or best-of-seven series in franchise history. Informed of that fact during his postgame press conference game, Wittman playfully asked, ”Is that right? Do I get anything for that?

What the fifth-seeded Wizards get is a week off before facing the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets series. The top-seeded Hawks lead the eighth-seeded Nets 2-1.

If the Atlanta-Brooklyn series concludes in six games or fewer, Game 1 against the Wizards would be May 3. If the Hawks and Nets go to Game 7, the winner will meet Washington beginning May 5.

The Wizards finished off the Raptors with a staggering offensive display from all angles. Washington hit 15 of 26 3-point attempts (57.7 percent), shot 55.4 percent from the field overall and made 28 of 34 free throws (82.4 percent).

Guard Kyle Lowry scored 21 points, and center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors.

Toronto shot 43.9 percent from the floor overall, 28 percent (7-for-25) from 3-point range. The Raptors made 13 fewer free throws than Washington, hitting 15 of 20.

The Wizards’ early success Sunday effectively ended Toronto’s season.

The pass-happy and hot-shooting Wizards sank 71.4 percent of their field-goal attempts in the first quarter for a 36-22 lead. Washington led by double figures throughout the final 33 minutes.

“We didn’t fight through it,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said of the initial struggles.

Over the previous two days, the Raptors said all the right things about remaining focused. Words did not translate into deeds, especially defensively.

“(The Wizards) hit every shot,” Casey said. “I thought we were just emotionally drained and gave in.”

Wizards guard Ramon Sessions finished with 15 points. Forward Paul Pierce continued his series-long 3-point shooting barrage, making four from beyond the arc to account for the bulk of his 14 points. Pierce sank 14 of 22 threes overall in the series.

Toronto won all three regular-season meetings with Washington but was outclassed in the playoff matchup en route to its fifth consecutive first-round playoff exit. The Raptors fell to the Pierce-led Nets in seven games last season.

Toronto started the season 33-15 but labored to a 16-22 finish including the playoffs.

“Something happened during the course of the season that caused the change,” said forward Patrick Patterson, who scored six points Sunday. “I‘m not exactly sure what the cause was, but the effect obviously was us losing games, going on a crazy losing streak and then not success, horrible play in the playoffs.”

Whether this group remains intact for next season is the question.

“That’s not for me to judge, I‘m not a GM, I‘m a point guard,” guard Greivis Vasquez said. “We’ll see what happen.”

Washington’s season ended last year with a 4-2 series loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals.

Seated next on the postgame dais next to Beal, who made three 3-pointers in Game 4, Gortat discussed how the Wizards were ready for another chance.

“We got a week off,” the big man said. “Brad’s probably going to take 10,000 threes. I’ll probably lift six or seven times. We’ll be ready.”

NOTES: If the Wizards’ next opponent is the Hawks, then Atlanta would host Game 1. A series against Brooklyn would begin in Washington. ... The Raptors only won one playoff series in franchise history, a best-of-five against the New York Knicks in 2001. ... Washington won playoff series in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1977-78 and ‘78-79. The Bullets reached the NBA finals in both seasons, winning the championship in 1978. ... According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 2007 Miami Heat were the only No. 4 seed to be swept by a fifth seed (Chicago Bulls) in the opening round of the playoffs.