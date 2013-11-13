Preview: Rockets at 76ers

The Houston Rockets are two games over .500 but have yet to become fully acclimated to having Dwight Howard on the roster. Houston continues to work through chemistry issues as it looks to add another victory when it visits the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Howard and guard James Harden are clicking fine but the double-post starting lineup in which Omer Asik starts alongside free-agent acquisition Howard isn’t working, and the Rockets may soon opt for a smaller starting five.

Philadelphia has lost four of five games after a strong start and is trying to avoid falling below .500. Rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams had a season-low eight points on 2-of-11 shooting in Monday’s loss to San Antonio after opening his career with seven consecutive double-digit outings. Houston overcame 23 turnovers to record a double-overtime victory over Toronto on Monday as Jeremy Lin led the way with a 31-point effort.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (5-3): Howard is second in the NBA in rebounding (14.9) and Houston leads the league in rebounding with an average of 47.9. The center is averaging 17.6 points but is once again struggling from the free-throw line, shooting just 47.1 percent. Teams are fouling Howard on purpose prior to the final minutes, which is partly why the Rockets are averaging a league-best 39.1 free-throw attempts. But Howard’s struggles are the leading reason why Houston is shooting a league-worst 67.7 percent from the line.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-4): Forward Evan Turner is off to a solid start after being inconsistent over his first three NBA seasons. Turner has seven games of 20 or more points and has scored at least 18 in every game for the longest such streak by a Philadelphia player since Andre Iguodala had an 11-game run during the 2006-07 campaign. Turner is averaging 23 points and 6.3 rebounds while resembling the production you would expect out of a No. 2 overall pick.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has lost four of its last five visits to Philadelphia.

2. Carter-Williams has scored 139 points in eight games, the most by a 76ers rookie in that span since Allen Iverson had 182 in 1996-97.

3. The Rockets are committing an average of 19.4 turnovers, second-worst in the NBA.

PREDICTION: 76ers 106, Rockets 105