Preview: Rockets at 76ers

The Houston Rockets look to stay undefeated when they hit the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Rockets have opened the season with three consecutive wins, including a 104-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in their home opener Saturday. Houston has won every game by double digits but will face a stiff test at Wells Fargo Arena where the Rockets have struggled in recent years with only one win in their last six visits. Philadelphia has slumped to three straight defeats to open up the new campaign. The 76ers shot 59.6 percent through three quarters, but were held to just 13 points in the final frame in a 114-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday and have yet to break the 100-point barrier this season. “We fatigued and just weren’t good enough,” coach Brett Brown told reporters. “Monday we will wake up, it’s a new day and we’ll come back and get after it again.”

TV: 7 p.m. EST, CSN (Philadelphia), CSN Houston (Houston)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (3-0): Dwight Howard bruised his right knee in the win over the Celtics but is optimistic he will recover in time for Monday’s contest. “It swelled up right away and bothered me the whole game,” Howard told reporters. “Hopefully, it will be healed up in a couple of days and I’ll be able to play.” Terrence Jones had one of the best games of his young career, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds versus Boston.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-3): Tony Wroten, who is filling in for the injured Michael Carter-Williams, led the way with 21 points and 10 assists in the loss to the Heat. “I‘m really just trying to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Wroten said. “I‘m going to continue to lead my team and we’re going to continue to get better.” Second-year pro Brandon Davies came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Heat.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won their first three games by a combined 43 points.

2. Houston SG James Harden is ninth in scoring at 26.3 points per game.

3. The 76ers have committed 40 turnovers in their last two outings.

PREDICTION: Rockets 106, 76ers 94