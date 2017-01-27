Preview: Rockets at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expecting star center Joel Embiid to return to the lineup Friday, when they aim for their third three-game winning streak this month while hosting the Houston Rockets. Embiid (knee) missed three games in a row but the surging 76ers are proving they can survive without his emerging talents, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in a back-to-back earlier this week.

"We want to better execute some of the things we have drawn up, but in general, their perseverance in finding a way to get a win was outstanding," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters after his team held on to top the Bucks 114-109 on Wednesday. Nerlens Noel hit a key late jumper in the win and is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks in the two-game win streak, which comes after he scored in single digits in five straight contests. After a remarkable 20-2 stretch, the Rockets dropped six of their last nine games, including a 120-109 setback at Boston on Wednesday. The Celtics shot 51.6 percent from the floor and opponents averaged 124 points against Houston in its last three losses.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT Southwest (Houston), CSN Philly (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (34-15): James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists in the loss to the Celtics, but he shot 6-for-18 and had seven of Houston's 17 turnovers. Sam Dekker contributed 15 points off the bench and is averaging 16.5 - more than double his season average - over the course of the last four games. Guard Eric Gordon was a late scratch due to a back issues and is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (17-27): Embiid gets most of the headlines but guard T.J. McConnell's improvement has also been critical in allowing Philadelphia to turn things around. He had 13 assists versus Milwaukee and handed out at least 10 in three straight games, while recording three steals in two of those affairs. Veteran Gerald Henderson is averaging 13.7 points during those three games and will be aiming to score in double digits for a season-high fourth straight game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Embiid had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Harden finished with 33 points and nine assists as Houston rolled to a 115-88 win in the first meeting Nov. 14.

2. Sixers F Ersan Ilyasova scored in double figures in 25 consecutive contests.

3. Gordon is 6-for-26 from 3-point range in his last three games.

PREDICTION: 76ers 110, Rockets 109