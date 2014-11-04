Undefeated Rockets dump winless 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Houston Rockets are 4-0, and they are about to find out whether that means anything.

Guard James Harden scored 35 points and guard/forward Trevor Ariza added 24 as the Rockets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-93 Monday night.

“Four-and-0’s better than 0-4,” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “We’re not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination.”

The Rockets face the Miami Heat, the defending Eastern Conference champion, on Tuesday, then host the defending NBA champs, the San Antonio Spurs, on Thursday.

Against the Sixers, who are 0-4 for the first time since 2010-11, Houston was good enough.

“We need all these games,” Rockets center Dwight Howard said. “We’re glad we got this win tonight. We didn’t want to overlook these guys and think about Miami and San Antonio. ... It’s a business trip -- one game at a time.”

Isaiah Canaan, starting for injured guard Patrick Beverley, added 13 points. Howard contributed 11 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Rockets, who last opened a season with four consecutive victories in 1996-97 en route to a 6-0 start.

The Rockets countered 22 turnovers by outrebounding Philadelphia 47-31 and converting 13 offensive boards into 20 second-chance points, 14 more than the Sixers’ total.

Houston, which began the night leading the league in 3-point percentage, nailed 16 of 34 from the arc (47.1 percent). Ariza went 6-for-9 on 3-point attempts, while Harden was 4-for-8.

Canaan, who went 3-for-6 from long distance, nailed 3-pointers on consecutive possessions during a 12-2 flurry late in the game, when Houston extended a 90-84 lead to 102-86. Harden and Ariza also had 3-pointers in that stretch.

“We just found a way to win,” Harden said. “Every night’s not going to be perfect. Guys hit big shots and just kept grinding. ... The thing about our team, we don’t take any team for granted. We came out with energy. They just made a lot of big shots tonight.”

Guard Tony Wroten notched 20 points to pace the Sixers. Forward Brandon Davies added 13 points, and rookie center Nerlens Noel had 10 points, six steals and five assists but managed just a single rebound.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Noel “deserves a lot of praise” for standing toe to toe with Howard.

Brown added, “I was thrilled as a team we shot more free throws than James.”

The Sixers went 16-for-23 at the foul line, while Harden was 17-for-18.

Harden, who also had nine rebounds and five assists, scored 13 points in the third quarter, four in a 12-0 run early in the period that gave the Rockets the lead for good at 67-56.

Ariza scored 14 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter, a period that saw the Rockets shoot 7-for-10 from the arc en route to a 32-19 lead.

The Sixers chipped away in the second quarter. Philadelphia went 5-for-7 on 3-pointers to creep ahead on three occasions, the last time at 54-53 with 13.2 seconds left in the half after rookie guard/forward K.J. McDaniels nailed his second trey in as many possessions.

Harden’s acrobatic layup with one second left in the half put the Rockets back in front, 55-54.

After Philadelphia led 56-55 early in the third quarter, Houston forced five consecutive turnovers in its 12-0 run, a surge that featured four points apiece by Harden and Canaan.

Wroten scored nine in the third quarter for the Sixers, who were within 79-74 heading into the fourth.

NOTES: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Sixers C Nerlens Noel became the first rookie to start at his position and record at least 10 points, six steals and five assists in a game since Phoenix’s Alvan Adams had 25 points, six steals and five assists against New Orleans on Feb. 14, 1976. ... Houston G Patrick Beverley missed the game due to a strained left hamstring. ... Philadelphia G Michael Carter-Williams, who has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in May, will scrimmage for the first time Thursday. ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said the goal for Noel, 2-for-6 at the foul line in the team’s first four games, is to make 60 percent of his free throws this season. “I think it’s still attainable,” Brown said. “The game is fast to him right now. He’s just trying to take it all in. His whole game has to be borne out of energy. That’s what he is now. And when he’s not that, he hurts us, and he has to sit.”